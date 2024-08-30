First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,561,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 121,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,334. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $98.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

