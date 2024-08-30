First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 268,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 139,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 45,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

