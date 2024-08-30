First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.53

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 285660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,918,000 after buying an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

