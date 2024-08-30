First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.