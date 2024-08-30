First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $120.73. Approximately 90,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 93,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
