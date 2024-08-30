First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.87 and last traded at $120.73. Approximately 90,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 93,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.30.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.6379 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.