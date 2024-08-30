First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FTXL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 22,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.