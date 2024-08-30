First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
FTXL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.53. 22,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.