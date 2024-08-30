First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.88. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.
