Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 0.9%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.