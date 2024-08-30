Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Shares Down 0.9%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.