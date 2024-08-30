FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in August

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
