FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in August

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Thursday. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

