Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. 735,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.