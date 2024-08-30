Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Foot Locker Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. 735,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,497. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
