Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.5% Higher

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 7,359,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 54,222,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

