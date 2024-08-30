Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 16,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBRX
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.