Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the July 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of FBRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 16,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.09. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBRX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

