Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) Announces $0.00 Interim Dividend

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund)
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.