FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Up 0.2%

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.24. 55,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.