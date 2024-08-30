FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:DJUL traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $40.57. 9,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.