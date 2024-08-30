Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 563 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $12,853.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.6 %
FLGT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 22,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $680.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.97.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fulgent Genetics
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.