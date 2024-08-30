Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 563 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $12,853.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 924,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 1.6 %

FLGT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 22,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $680.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 244,981 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

