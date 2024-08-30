G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 58.1% in August

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

About G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

