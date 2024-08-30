Gala (GALA) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. Gala has a market capitalization of $730.61 million and $95.96 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,180,456,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

