Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Trimmed by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gentex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Gentex by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 556,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 211,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 889,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

