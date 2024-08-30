Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.22. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 249,306 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 97.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 5.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Gerdau by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

