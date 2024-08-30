GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.39. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

