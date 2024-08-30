Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 129.7% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

GAINN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.39. 2,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

