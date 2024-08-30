Global Icav Pilgrim Acquires 41,000 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Stock

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $633,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,041,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,233,465.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SOC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 374,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43. Sable Offshore Corp. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.30.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

