Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 7,500 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,279.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc bought 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $473,700.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.
Shares of Global Partners stock traded up $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 78,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.
