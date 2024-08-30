Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Position Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,646 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,655 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 334,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,381. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.



Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

