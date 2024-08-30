GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS remained flat at $85.00 on Friday. 16,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,501. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.18). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 86.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $77,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.