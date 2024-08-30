Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of GFI opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 258.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,719 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

