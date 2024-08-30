Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Insider Duncan Gibbs Sells 56,179 Shares

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Gibbs sold 56,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$99,998.62 ($67,566.64).

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Gold Road Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Gold Road Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

