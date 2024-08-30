Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.74. Golub Capital BDC shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 206,604 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 707,015 shares of company stock worth $11,199,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

