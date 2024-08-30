Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GRT.UN traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 67,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.82. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$80.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.60.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

