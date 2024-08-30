Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,464,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 97,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Green Dot by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 340,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 109,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,524. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

