GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

