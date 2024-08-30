GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 8.9%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 10,119,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,988,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In other GSTechnologies news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,781.09). 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

