Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Guess? Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 272,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

