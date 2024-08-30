Guggenheim Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $350.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $525.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.56. 5,491,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.85. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

