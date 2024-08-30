Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $147.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.