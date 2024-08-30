Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $165.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $148.26. 455,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,578. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.54 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $17,240,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

