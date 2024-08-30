Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 31st total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Friday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
