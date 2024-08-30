Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Short Interest Update

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HNVR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $18.86.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 8.70%. Analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Hanover Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanover Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.