Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 10.26 and last traded at 10.28. Approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.29.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is 9.93 and its 200 day moving average is 9.65.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.