HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLSD. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.