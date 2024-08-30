HC Wainwright Trims Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Target Price to $1.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Versus Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.