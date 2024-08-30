HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 115.4% in August

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HeartBeam Price Performance
Shares of BEATW remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
HeartBeam Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HeartBeam
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.