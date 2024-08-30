HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 115.4% in August

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of BEATW remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

