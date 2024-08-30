Hermez Network Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00006505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $138.79 million and approximately $11,648.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,457.57 or 1.00099951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84594867 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,776.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

