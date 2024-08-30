HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $220,193.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,967.92 or 1.00009277 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048243 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $218,931.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

