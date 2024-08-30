Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.56

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 179149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

