HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.53

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HTBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
