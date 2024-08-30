Honeywell International (HON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2024 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2024 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $214.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 822,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

