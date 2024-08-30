Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

HBNC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 126,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,916. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $698.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

