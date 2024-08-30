Hosking Partners LLP Has $116.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.3% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.40. 17,127,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,160,813. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

